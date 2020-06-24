Best of the class of 2020: Meet this year's top Cayuga County-area graduates

How has education influenced your life?: Education has definitely influenced my life in an extremely good way. Throughout my high school experience I have made so many memories and many friendships that I know I will never forget and am very grateful to have. Along with that the teachers not only taught me the curriculum for the course but they taught me many things about life and shared their experiences. Port Byron has given me many opportunities to explore many of my passions and even try new things that has allowed me to decide what I want to do in my future. My education at Port Byron has inspired me to want to become a teacher myself and to influence and inspire other generations of students to pursue their passions as my teachers have done for me.