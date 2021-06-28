Bettman casts doubt on NHL players going to Beijing Olympics

"If you're going to make a go of a new league, you've got to have all ducks in a row," Bettman said. "And our hope is the women's professional landscape can be more unified going forward."

That's a switch from Bettman's previous stance in which he said the NHL would only step in to support a pro women's league should the two entities — the NWHL and now-defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League — step aside.

Bettman said the NHL has "been a little distracted" over the past 15 months, in referring to the scheduling and economic challenges raised by the pandemic.

"We are extraordinarily supportive of women's hockey going forward," Bettman said. "And at the right time and under the right circumstances we see a role for us to the extent we're invited.

DIVERSITY WATCH

The NHL pledged to spend $5 million over the next 18 months on diversity and inclusion efforts in a league that remains primarily white and has no Black coaches or general managers. Daly also said a hotline established for players, coaches and staff to report racist behavior after Akim Aliu shared his story about former coach Bill Peters has been "up and running" for several months.