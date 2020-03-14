Bettman still confident Stanley Cup will be awarded

Players are in midseason shape with roughly a dozen games left before the playoffs.

“It's very difficult for the players, but at the same time, you have to also appreciate what's going on in society,” agent Allan Walsh said. “The players do realize that we're dealing with a life and death situation for many.”

Players seem to be on board with the NHL’s response. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane tweeted the NHL “has done the right thing in taking this pause to help the risk of spreading this virus.”

Bettman said it is not the NHL's independent call when to resume play and did not rule out the possibility of games in empty arenas. Fehr expects any decisions on returning to play to be a joint effort between the league and NHLPA.

“During this period, everybody's trying to do the best they can and to work things out so that we can stay on the same page and make the resumption of play as smooth as possible,” Fehr said.

No one really knows what that'll look like. The NHL is working on a variety of contingency plans, all of which include trying to play a full 82-game season in 2020-21 — even if that means starting later.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and there are a lot of unknowns and we've got to make sure that we understand all the ramifications of everything that's coming at us and how we respond,” Bettman said." And most of all, we want to do the right things and use common sense."

