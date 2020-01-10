NEW YORK — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player, while Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an $18.6 million, one-year deal.
Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer struck a $17.5 million agreement after winning hearings against Cleveland the previous two winters, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor also agreed to $17.5 million.
NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed at $11.5 million, the largest amount for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, also eligible for the first time, received an $8.5 million deal.
Among 155 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day, just 20 remained headed for hearings next month after exchanging proposed arbitration salaries with teams.
Houston outfielder George Springer asked for a raise from $12.15 million to $22.5 million and was offered $17.5 million in the biggest gap.
Just 10 cases went to hearings last year, and players won six.
Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.
Agent Scott Boras and his staff negotiated 19 contracts for arbitration-eligible players totaling $117.75 million, raising the company's offseason total to $1,134,250,000 with a deal still to be reached for free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. Boras' agreements Friday included Bryant, Bellinger, Yankees pitcher James Paxton ($12.5 million) and Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager ($7.6 million).
New York struck deals with all nine players eligible for salary arbitration, agreeing with catcher Gary Sanchez ($5 million) relievers Tommy Kahnle ($2.65 million), Chad Green ($1,275,000), Luis Cessa ($895,000) and Jonathan Holder ($750,000), left-hander Jordan Montgomery and infielder Gio Urshela ($2,475,000).
Judge, who made $684,300 last season, turns 28 in April and hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 home runs, he was sidelined last season between April 20 and June 21 by a strained left oblique muscle. The outfielder's power did not return until late August. He hit .265 in the postseason with one homer, two RBIs and 11 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.
Paxton, a 31-year-old left-hander, went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season after the Yankees acquired him from Seattle, going 10-0 in his final 11 regular season starts and 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason starts. He made $8,575,000 last year and is eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.
The 27-year-old Sánchez batted .232 with 34 homers and 77 RBIs, his defense improving at times but lapsing at others. He was out with a strained left calf between April 10 and 24 and a strained left groin between July 23 and Aug. 10. Sánchez hit .129 in the playoffs with one homer, three RBIs and 16 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. He made $669,800.
Urshela, a 28-year-old infielder purchased from Toronto for $1 in August 2018, emerged as the Yankees' starting third baseman after Miguel Andújar injured his right shoulder on March 31. Urshela set career bests with a .314 average, 21 homers and 74 RBIs, slumping in September and hitting .242 with a pair of solo homers in the playoffs. Urshela, who made $600,000 last year, is expected to compete with Andújar for the starting job during spring training.
Green and Kahnle were key components of the Yankees' stellar bullpen.