Betts, Price eager for fresh starts with Dodgers

“I have a lot of memories in Boston. The most fun is the World Series,” he said, alluding to the 2018 title won by the Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. “That was a great chapter in my life.”

Price said, “I know it's tough for Red Sox nation to see Mookie leave.”

Friedman first discussed trading for Betts with then-Boston counterpart Dave Dombrowski last July. But then the Red Sox won several games in a row and ended the talks. Things heated up again in the fall.

A casualty of the deal that brought Betts and Price to the Dodgers was another one that would have sent outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the rival Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo. It didn't happen.

“Our thing was putting ourselves in the best position to acquire the two guys we acquired,” Friedman said. “That had a lot of different combinations and a lot of different things that were potentials. The way it ended up playing out we're happy with.”

Betts can become a free agent after the season. He brushed off a question on whether he would discuss a contract extension during the season.

“We're hoping that he falls in love with the team, the city, the fans, and wants to be here for a long time,” Friedman said.