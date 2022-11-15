Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied — with her husband Jay-Z — as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while "Renaissance" — which ventured into the world of dancehall music — netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.

Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

Nearly half of this year's leading nominees — announced by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson —are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

"This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the fact that we have to maintain the work we have done," said Harvey Mason jr., the Recording Academy's CEO. He said there have been strides in the peer-driven voting system and increased membership, but he still believes more progress can be made.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won if she wins four awards. Solti, who has 31 Grammys, has held on to the record since 1997.

For the first time in Beyoncé's lauded career, she was nominated in the dance category. Her seventh studio project is up for best dance-electronic music album and "Break My Soul" is nominated for best dance-electronic recording. Other nominations include best R&B song for "Cuff It," R&B performance for "Virgo's Groove," traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and song written for visual media for "Be Alive," the Oscar-nominated song from the "King Richard" soundtrack.

Other album of the year nominees include: Adele's "30," ABBA's "Voyage," Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous" (Deluxe), Carlile's "In These Silent Days," Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres," Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Lizzo's "Special" and Styles' "Harry's House." Bad Bunny made history, with his album becoming the first sung entirely in Spanish to compete in the category.

Tracks competing with "Break My Soul" for record of the year include Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," Adele's "Easy On Me," ABBA's "Don't Shut Me Down," Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Lizzo's "About Damn Time" and Carlile's "You and Me On the Rock" featuring Lucius.

Three of Jay-Z's nominations came through DJ Khaled's "God Did," a song featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. The track is up for best rap performance and rap song along with song of the year, which also has Jay-Z nominated for his writing efforts on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul." The rapper also received a nod for album of the year for his work on his wife's "Renaissance" album.