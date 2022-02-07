Biaggi running for Westchester, LI US House seat

NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is running for a newly redrawn congressional district representing the Bronx, Long Island, Queens and Westchester County.

Biaggi is a Democrat who has represented parts of the Bronx and Westchester since her election to state Senate in 2018. Biaggi previously worked as an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and on the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

She said in a statement Monday that she's running for congress "to bring progressive and honest leadership to the frontlines of our country's most important fights."

Biaggi is running for New York's 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Tom Suozzi currently holds the seat but is not running for reelection. He is instead running for governor this year.

Under newly redrawn congressional maps signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week, the district is less competitive and favors Democrats, with new borders stretching up to touch parts of Connecticut.

The new district includes parts of the Bronx that her grandfather Mario Biaggi represented in Congress when he served for about two decades until he resigned in 1988 after he was twice convicted of federal corruption charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0