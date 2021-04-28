Biden to the nation: 'America is rising anew"

"I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," he said. "Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

This year's scene at the front of the House chamber had a historic look: For the first time, a female vice president, Kamala Harris, was seated behind the chief executive. And she was next to another woman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both clad in pastel.

The first ovation came as Biden greeted, "Madam Vice President." He added "No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it's about time."

The scene was familiar yet strange, with members of Congress spread out, a sole Supreme Court justice in attendance and many Republicans citing "scheduling conflicts" to stay away. There was no need for a "designated survivor," with so many Cabinet members not there, and the chamber was so sparsely populated that individual claps could be heard echoing off the walls.

"I have never been more confident or more optimistic about America," Biden said. "We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy — of pandemic and pain — and 'We the People' did not flinch."