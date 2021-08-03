Big 12 warns of losing 50% of TV value following UT/OU exit

Hartzell said Texas initiated contact with the SEC, reaching out to the conference in the spring. He said the idea of joining other conferences such as the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 was considered internally, but Texas never contacted those leagues.

Hartzell was also on the receiving end of some needling from lawmakers.

After Hartzell said Texas' athletic budget was between $220-$225 million per year — one of the largest in the country — Sen. Lois Kolkhorst noted the Longhorns had only won three of the last 10 games against her alma mater, TCU.

"Maybe your fanbase would rather lose to Alabama than TCU," she said.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, who said his school's athletic budget is 48% of Texas', was even harsher in his criticism of the Longhorns during testimony.

"Many of my colleagues around the country believe that the University of Texas created this situation because they think so highly of themselves," Rhoades said. "My humble opinion: I completely disagree. I think it's because they felt too little of themselves."

Texas lawmakers dug into the future of the Big 12 without the Sooners and Longhorns. Bowlsby said the TV contract value would take a 50% hit.