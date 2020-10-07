Big Apple rotten with Jets, Giants off to 0-4 starts

"I think it's a joke," said Rob Janicke, a 47-year-old Jets fan from Staten Island. "I know location doesn't mean what it once did years ago, but having two utterly embarrassing teams in the NYC area is unacceptable. The ownership groups of both teams have been pretty clueless for a long time now. Bad drafts, poor hires and not allowing real football people to run the show. I know there's a long way to go — assuming they play the full season — this year, but both the Jets and Giants may be in a race for the first overall pick in next year's draft.

"That's not what you want for two teams in the biggest market in the world."

At least the Buffalo Bills — the only NFL team that actually is headquartered in and plays in New York state — are 4-0. But being closer to Toronto than Broadway takes them out of the rooting section of the tri-state area.

So, the fans' venom is spewed at the Jets and Giants. How about this: The San Francisco 49ers have more wins at MetLife Stadium — two — this season than the teams who call it home. And there's plenty of blame to go around for each team's struggles, depending on who you ask.