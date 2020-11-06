Big chance arrives for No. 4 Notre Dame with Clemson in town

"You've got to execute, you got to play well in the moment," Kelly said. "This team has exhibited that they're not a team that's going to back away from a challenge. And when they're down, they'll certainly pick up their pace and answer any challenges that are in front of them. I have no question about that."

For the most part this season, Notre Dame's defense and special teams have been solid.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea's unit, which allowed 151 yards in the first quarter of the season opener against Duke, has become one of the stingiest in the country led by defensive end Daelin Hayes, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and free safety Kyle Hamilton. Since allowing 405 yards in a 42-26 home victory over Florida State, the defense has allowed just two touchdowns and a field goal in victories over Louisville, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech while accumulating four turnovers and eight sacks.

Special teams coordinator Brian Polian's units have a pair of blocked punts for touchdowns, have consistency in place-kicker Jonathan Doerer (25-25 PATs, 7-9 FGs) and punter Jay Bramblett (41.4 yards per kick) and have kept returns to a minimum. The mistakes have been rare – a fumbled punt return that Florida State turned into a touchdown and a mishandled onside kick against Georgia Tech that Lea's defense overcame.