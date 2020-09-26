Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF

NO HOME CROWD

The Ravens have been waiting since 2017 to have a Monday night game at home, and now that they got one, they'll be forced to play without the backing of their fans. Attendance will be zero because of the pandemic.

So, the Ravens won't enjoy the advantage the Chiefs had while playing at home against Baltimore in each of the past two seasons. This will be the third straight game for the Ravens without fans in the stadium.

"Sometimes you say, 'We'll play them anywhere. We'll play them in a parking lot. We'll play them anywhere. No fans, we don't care,'" coach John Harbaugh said. "Well, here we are. We're playing basically in a parking lot right now — with no fans."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "It's weird. I've been doing this a couple weeks now and you get out there and it seems like you can hear every penny drop."

LOOK AND SEE

One of the problems the Kansas City offense has faced through the first two games of the season has been defenses that have showed completely different looks from the past. Teams that have run man coverage have gone to zones, and the blitz looks that Houston and Los Angeles have used in the past have been replaced — all in an effort to confuse Mahomes.