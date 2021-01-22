Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game

Buffalo punter Corey Bojorquez and Kansas City rookie Johnny Townsend were two of the most dependable in the AFC.

Andre Roberts is one of the NFL's most dangerous kick returners. Hardman has the speed to break any runback for Kansas City, too.

COACHING:

Andy Reid might have the most impressive coaching tree among the NFL's current head men, and Sean McDermott is on one of the branches.

McDermott has done a spectacular job in Buffalo, a franchise that last saw the playoffs at the turn of the century until he arrived, changed the culture and upgraded the confidence level. Reid fired McDermott in 2010 when both were with the Eagles, and told him he would benefit from the move.

"Yeah, we kind of jab about it here and there," McDermott said. "But we can do that because he knew. He told me then, 'This is the best thing for you.' And he was right."

His offensive coordinator , Brian Daboll, was a frontrunner for head coaching jobs since filled by the Jets and the Chargers, and has decided to stay with the Bills and continue developing Allen. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a former head coach, is never intimidated.