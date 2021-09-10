Bigger Big 12: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on the way

"I think live sports is always going to be a valuable commodity, and if you have live sports with competition among the very best universities you can put together in an alliance, you have a chance to go forward and do good things," he said.

As for possible future expansion, Bowlsby said the league was ready if there "are targets of opportunity or as there are situations that dictate that we would change composition."

With the four additions, the Big 12 will be spread across eight states and three time zones. There are more than 2,300 miles between the Central Florida campus in Orlando and BYU in Provo, Utah. Once settled in the Big 12, the Knights and Cougars will both face average trips of around 1,300 miles each way for conference games.

West Virginia still will average about 1,100 miles each way on the road, but the Mountaineers at least picked up a relatively short trip with Cincinnati from Morgantown. Houston faces much shorter trips for its Texas-based foes.

"Joining the Big 12 Conference is a historic step in our institutional journey and signifies the tremendous growth and success attained academically and athletically over the last decade," Houston Chancellor Renu Kahtor said.

Half the league's 12 charter members will remain when Texas and Oklahoma are gone.