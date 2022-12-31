Biggest local stories of 2022

With 2023 officially started, it's a great time to look back at the stories in the previous year that had the biggest impact on the Cayuga County-area. Here's the list of the 10 biggest local stories, as selected by The Citizen's staff.

1. Transitions for iconic Cayuga County-area businesses

When one longtime business in the Cayuga County area closes or is sold, it's a notable development and is almost certainly to be among the most-read stories of any given year. But it may not necessarily rise to the level of being on our list of the biggest stories of the year.

But when major transitions happen to five establishments within months of each other, that represents a big story. And in 2022, it translates into The Citizen's top story.

It started at the end of July, when Maxwell's Food Store closed after 92 years at its North Lewis Street location in the Five Points neighborhood of Auburn. Bobbie Maxwell and her brother-in-law, Larry, knew they would close after Bobbie's husband and Larry's brother, Gary "Scotty" Maxwell, passed away in June at the age of 71. "I feel sorry for the younger generation that's never going to know what it's like to have a store like this," Larry said a few days before the business officially closed.

The next huge business story came days later in August, when auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant at an auction when no one outbid his offer $350,000. The historic North Division Street establishment that William and Helen Seloma Sedor opened in 1933 closed in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another huge business change story happened in September, when Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius gained a new owner. Vachi Fingerlakes LLC acquired the Bass Pro Shops-anchored shopping center for $3.6 million, according to Cayuga County property records. Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, has been tabbed as the 42-year-old mall's property management team, and one of the first actions was securing a 15-year lease extension with Bass Pro. The mall had been under its previous owner, Siba Corp., a Manhattan-based diamond wholesaler and real estate investor, since 2006. Siba purchased the mall for $27 million.

The next big business transition completed the day before Thanksgiving, when Curley's Restaurant reopened under new ownership after being closed since the pandemic forced such establishments to cease in-person dining in March 2020. Joe and Jessica Smith, of Throop, purchased the iconic establishment at State Street and Arterial West earlier in the year from the Dello Stritto family, which had operated it since 1933. They put the restaurant on the market in 2021.

The final big announcement happened on Saturday, New Year's Eve, when the iconic Hunter Dinerant closed its doors. The steel railcar eatery opened by the Hunter family in 1951 had temporarily closed in the early days of the pandemic, but its owners gave it another shot by reopening eight months later.

2. COVID's grip on daily life gradually loosens

The story that landed at the top of The Citizen's biggest local stories list in 2020 and 2021 has dropped a spot, but it remained a huge part of Cayuga County-area living in 2022.

COVID-19 cases in New York state, including Cayuga County, were once again spiking as the year began, thanks to the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant of the disease.

But as that wave began to subside, hospital capacity rebounded and the death toll did not rise to the levels seen during the winter a year earlier, restrictions decreased. A major milestone happened on March 2, when New York state lifted the mask requirement for school buildings.

As the spring and summer came around, the area celebrated the return of several beloved community events. The downtown Auburn Memorial Day parade, the Fathers Day car show at Emerson Park, the Independence Day fireworks at the same park, Founders Day and the Great Race all returned to fully in-person events after either being canceled or significantly modified in 2020 and 2021 to limit COVID-19 exposure.

Schools returned to full-time, in-person status in the fall. The emergency status that New York state government operated under for more than years lifted, as well.

Make no mistake, COVID-19 continues to circulate, and public health professionals and infectious disease experts continue to urge caution, reminding residents to stay home when not feeling well, to practice good respiratory hygiene and to stay on top of vaccinations.

3. Buffalo mass shooting takes Auburn man's life

One of the most heinous crimes in the United States, the racist killings of 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14 by a white gunman from the Binghamton area, had a tragic connection to Auburn.

Andre Mackniel, 53, a Buffalo native who had lived in Auburn since 2007, was inside the story that day buying a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son, Andre Jr. He and his fiance, Andre Jr.'s mother Tracey Maciulewicz, were back in Andre Sr.'s hometown to celebrate the birthday with family.

When President Joseph Biden visited Buffalo to mourn the victims with the community, he hugged young Andre and gave him a coin, a keepsake the boy held tight the rest of the day.

"I'm torn up," Andre Sr.'s brother, Vyonne Elliott, told The Citizen about 10 days after the shooting. "I just want my brother back."

Andre Sr. came to Auburn to improve his life, Vyonne said, and Andre worked hard at it. He cooked for a living and continued basketball, playing and coaching in summer leagues. Andre also enjoyed playing guitar and writing poetry.

4. Auburn-area residents show support for Ukraine

The strong connection between Auburn and Ukraine goes back decades, with multiple waves of immigrants settling in the area, resulting in Cayuga County having the highest percentage of its population with Ukrainian ancestry of any in New York state at 2.3%.

With that community as a base, local residents showed support throughout the year, in ways big and small, as the nation fought back against Russian's invasion that started in February. Major fundraisers, often with the local Ukrainian Catholic Church, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, as a co-organizer or conduit to getting donations to the home country, drew hundreds of participants. And there were numerous individual efforts, as well, like a student selling handmade crafts to raise donation funds and families connecting household items to help refugee families who have been settling in the area.

At a rally in March that drew hundreds on a freezing day to the steps of Auburn's Memorial City Hall, Bohdana Colopelnic summed up the community's support well: "Whether by blood, marriage or some other connection, many of us are Ukrainian. And by supporting Ukraine, right here and now, everyone else has become an honorary Ukrainian as well. Being Ukrainian means treasuring freedom and fighting for it until the end. To be Ukrainian means to love what's been given to you, to cherish and nurture it, and pass it down to future generations."

5. Smoke shop proliferation prompts city response

With the potential to position themselves for legal recreational marijuana dispensary licenses, municipalities around the state saw an explosion of new smoke shops opening, and Auburn was most certainly part of that trend.

And city officials soon noticed the trend brought some problems, including complaints from neighbors of the new shops concerned that they were a magnet for crime and upset at the bright LED signs many used to draw attention.

In June, the Auburn City Council authorized a six-month moratorium on establishing and operating new smoke shop businesses. A February police raid on one of the shops resulted in criminal convictions for the owner and manager, and eviction proceedings by the property owner that are pending.

In October, the council approved a series of zoning amendments that put restrictions in place on where tobacco and/or cannabis dispensaries could operate, the types of signs they could use and rules for making sure underage customers were not encouraged to frequent the shops.

6. Two city homicides result in murder charges

Two Auburn residents were charged with murder in 2022.

Shameek Marie Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, has been charged in the March 15 shooting death of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, outside Swifty's Tavern in Auburn around 1:40 a.m. March 15.

Prosecutors said that Copes was caught on video shooting and killing Smith and that the gun believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from a storm sewer.

Authorities later tracked down Copes in South Carolina. Her trial is currently set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

Two others, Adrian Agee and Junnell Copes, both of Auburn, have been charged with felonies in connection with Smith's death.

And Auburn police have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a man found dead in his home on Aug. 7.

Michael Dennison, 57, was found dead from multiple stab wounds at his 49 Grant Ave. residence, and investigators said that Daniel D. Nachtsheim, 58, of 131 Prospect St., Building 3, Apt. B1, had been at Dennison's home in the hours before he died "and ultimately admitted to causing the death of Michael."

7. Quill to retire after 16 years as mayor

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill announced in November that he will not seek a fifth term and plans to retire when his current term expires at the end of 2023. At that time, Quill will have been mayor for 16 years, tying Paul Lattimore as the city's longest serving mayor. Lattimore served four terms from 1968 to 1983.

The 73-year-old Democrat first ran for mayor in 2007, defeating incumbent Tim Lattimore by just 42 votes. He defeated Lattimore again 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Since becoming mayor, Quill has seen millions of dollars invested in downtown, including the $10 million state grant the city won in 2018. His tenure also includes the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on State Street, the Equal Rights Heritage Center and the new Auburn Fire Station.

Quill joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1973 and later served as fire chief before retiring in 2006. He is veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He said that he and wife, Joan, are looking forward to retirement and spending more time with their grandchildren.

"Everything is good, everything is great, but it comes time in all of our lives to sit down, sit back and relax and do what we want to do," he said.

8. Voters approve reduction of Cayuga County Legislature

By a margin of fewer than 100, voters in November approved a ballot proposition to change the district lines and reduce the size of the Cayuga County Legislature from 15 members to 11, the most significant change for the county government board in 30 years.

A primary goal of the measure was to eliminate the need for weighted voting currently in use because of large disparities in population size among the districts. The change — which will take effect in 2024 — brings population differences among districts within a range that allows for a one-vote-per-person system.

A near-unanimous bipartisan agreement by the Legislature brought the plan up for a vote. The new districts will include four in the city of Auburn and seven comprised of towns in Cayuga County. Representatives will be elected in November 2023, when the full Legislature will be on the ballot with candidates running for four-year terms.

9. Auburn SRO charged with sexually abusing student

An Auburn police officer who had been working as a school resource officer was arrested in March and charged with sexually abusing a student.

William Morrissey, 32, of Throop, also was fired after the accusations came to light and currently faces charges that include first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, both class D felonies.

Morrissey was arrested by the Cayuga Country Sheriff's Office and stands accused of subjecting a 14-year-old girl "to sexual contact by forcible compulsion" and engaging in "video call conversations which were sexually explicit in nature."

He was hired as a police officer in 2016 and assigned to the Auburn school district in 2018. The APD said that his alleged actions "are in direct conflict with everything we expect from an officer with the Auburn Police Department."

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case is still making its way through the court system.

10. Grome Antonacci becomes first woman elected to be DA

When longtime Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann resigned his position at the beginning of the year to be sworn in as Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, his choice for second in command, Brittany Grome Antonacci, became acting district attorney.

With the top post officially vacant, she later announced her candidacy for a full four-year-term as some local Democrats were urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her authority to appoint a replacement for Buedelmann. While never formally announcing a decision, Hochul declined to intervene, and Grome Antonacci ended up running unopposed in November on the Republican and Conservative lines to become the first woman elected district attorney in Cayuga County.

Grome Antonacci went to law school in Albany and worked in the Albany County District Attorney's office before moving back to central New York and becoming an assistant district attorney in Cayuga County. After a two-year stint in state government, she returned in March 2021 to become the chief assistant deputy district attorney for Cayuga County.