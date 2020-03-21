Biggest NCAA tourney upsets? NC State's '83 title run hard to top

Syracuse had spent all but one week ranked in the top 10 under Jim Boeheim and was led by first-team AP All-American Billy Owens. Team member Mike Hopkins, now Washington’s head coach, remembers feeling “devastated” but it didn’t linger.

“You got reminded of it – we were the first 15 to lose to a 2 – but you never felt it,” Hopkins said. “We always just won. Coach Boeheim never used it as motivation the following year. It was just one of those things — on to the next one.”

VILLANOVA (1985)

Villanova remains the lowest seed to win it all at No. 8. To do it, the Wildcats had to play the perfect game against AP national player of the year Patrick Ewing and defending national champion Georgetown.

The Hoyas were 35-2, including two regular-season wins against Villanova, and had been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 all year. But the 10-loss Wildcats shot a record 78.6% (22 of 28) behind Final Four most outstanding player Ed Pinckney in the 66-64 win.

TEXAS WESTERN (1966)

Texas Western (now UTEP) changed college basketball with its win against top-ranked Kentucky for the national championship.

The Miners became the first team to start five black players in the final against the all-white Wildcats featuring Pat Riley and coached by four-time national champion Adolph Rupp. Coach Don Haskins, who died in September 2008, had said he was simply starting his best players instead of trying to make a social statement, though the 72-65 victory eventually expanded recruiting opportunities nationally for black players.

