Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour

Biles will be joined on Tour by Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum as well as MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey. Chiles and McCallum earned a silver in the team competition while Skinner won silver on vault and Carey earned gold on floor exercise. Biles qualified for the finals on all four apparatuses in Japan but pulled out of three of them to deal with "the twisties," meaning she lost her air awareness and didn't feel it was safe to compete.

She returned to capture a bronze on beam, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most career Olympic medals by an American gymnast (seven). Asked if she had any clarity on what might have brought on "the twisties," Biles thinks it may have been the buildup of various issues she's faced over the last several years.

"I mean, I'm in therapy. I go to therapy pretty religiously," she said. "And it's just something that took hold of me (where) your body and your mind tells you when enough is enough."

While Biles' decision received the predictable backlash on social media, she called the support she's received since returning from Japan two weeks ago overwhelming.

"It's been so supportive, so loving, which I really wasn't expecting," she said, calling the response on par with what she received after coming back from the 2016 Olympics with four gold medals, five in all.