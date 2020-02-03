Bill proposes banning retail sales of dogs, cats, rabbits

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Over 2,000 dogs are for sale in pet shops in New York at any time, according to advocacy group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets Executive Director Edita Birnkrant. "By passing this legislation we can shut down the puppy mill pipeline and ensure that animals from shelters are adopted at New York shops instead of enriching cruel breeders," Birnkrant said.

Animal welfare activists argued Monday that pet stores make most of their money from selling pet supplies anyways.

But Pet Industry Advisory Council President and CEO Mike Bober said New York's bill would threaten locally owned pet stores while doing nothing to address irresponsible breeders. Bober, whose group represents the nation's pet industry, said it's more important to strengthen and enforce federal standards for pet providers.

"These protections, along with the consumer warranties that pet stores are required by law to offer, are not mandatory for any other animal source," Bober said.

The fate of New York's bill is unclear. It so far has over a dozen Senate co-sponsors and at least one co-sponsor in the Assembly.

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his office is interested in any proposal that would better protect pets. The governor last year signed into law the nation's first ban on declawing cats.

"We'll review this legislation in consultation with the state's top kibble and chew toy advocate, Captain," said senior advisor Richard Azzopardi, referring to Democrat Cuomo's two-year-old gray and white Northern Inuit dog.

