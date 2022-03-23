Bill to expand transit services for people with disabilities faces uncertainty in state Legislature

For the past eight years, Stephanie Speaker has fought harder than almost anyone to expand transportation services for people with disabilities across New York State.

The Depew resident, who has epilepsy and asthma and describes herself as mentally challenged, has pushed, prodded and cajoled much of the State Legislature's Western New York delegation to require agencies like the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to provide paratransit services for those customers within three miles of a bus line – significantly more than the current 3/4-mile stipulation.

But as the state's April 1 budget deadline approaches, she and other advocates for people with disabilities may face another year without success. Despite widespread support, the bill faces uncertainty this year. It is pushed in the Senate by Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo but appears mired in the Assembly.

Still, it could pass or emerge in compromise form.

"I've been working on this for eight years when we got it started back in 2014, and we can't allow it to not get passed because that would make it nine years," Speaker said Tuesday, adding that the bill will help prevent people with disabilities from "being stranded in their own homes."

Democrat Kennedy credits Speaker and others with bringing enough pressure to move it beyond his Transportation Committee and into the key Finance Committee of the Senate.

"We remain dedicated to getting this to the Senate floor because we firmly believe in increasing accessibility to transportation services and opportunities within the disability community," he said.

Democrat Phil Steck of Albany County, who sponsors the bill in the Assembly, says its need stems from national transportation policy that undermines the original intent of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

"As political leaders we must take into consideration the needs of people with disabilities," his bill reads. "Because many people with disabilities do not have the option to drive cars, lack of access to other modes of transportation disproportionately harms them."

Steck said Tuesday his original bill proposed service five miles from the nearest bus line, while Kennedy's Senate version suggested 1.5 miles. They compromised on three miles. But he says even though Kennedy's bill allocates $20 million for the expanded service, his version notes the need to fix a cost.

"The difficulty is that no one knows how much it will cost statewide," Steck said. "It may be that we have to do a pilot program to determine that, and I would be amenable to it taking place in Buffalo.

The bill will not move until we have a realistic ability to measure the cost, and we might if we do a pilot program," he added, while also noting the possibility of a separate bill after the budget is adopted.

Meanwhile, Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Magnarelli of Syracuse said the bill in its current form remains stalled because it lacks a price tag.

"I won't be doing anything with the Steck bill today, and without the money my Assembly colleague's bill does not make a lot of sense," the assemblyman said, "but it's part of the budget discussions going on right now."

Democrat Magnarelli added that he would not oppose including the concept in the budget, and that compromises in money or in a pilot program are possible.

"Now I think we will all try to move the ball down the field," he said.

Though expanding paratransit service areas will cost money, the NFTA says it is not opposed.

"Anything that will add to mobility for the disabled community we very much favor," said authority spokeswoman Helen Tederous, adding it also will seek "more clarity in the language" of any proposed legislation.

She explained that after meeting requirements, paratransit commuters pay $4 for a ride aboard 85 specially equipped vans for approved activities like doctor's appointments or grocery shopping. The authority's PAL (Paratransit Access Line) service recorded 13,827 trips in January and 15,708 in February. She said the NFTA looks forward to participating in anything that would improve service.

"We will work on solutions," Tederous said. "We just want to be sure we are able to serve this population correctly and the funding is sustainable."

Speaker noted that her efforts began with the help of Michael P. Kearns, the former Buffalo assemblyman who is now Erie County clerk. He said this week that many people with disabilities can work but often encounter problems "getting to and from."

"She's doing all the things she needs to do as an advocate," Kearns said of Speaker. "The public need to know how important it is."

