Bills agree to sign receiver Sanders; retain OL Boettger

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a move on Wednesday that restores experienced depth to their potent passing attack.

The agreement is pending Sanders passing a physical, and was announced shortly after the NFL's signing period opened.

Sanders, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an 11-year veteran preparing to join his fourth team in three years after spending last season in New Orleans. He's an established possession receiver, and will be given the chance to replace John Brown, who was cut last week to free up salary cap space.

Sanders joins Buffalo's Josh Allen-led passing attack, which includes All-Pro Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. The Bills finished 13-3 and set numerous passing and scoring records in clinching their first AFC East title in 25 years, then reaching the conference championship game for the first time since the 1993 season.

Sanders went on social media to hint at his pending arrival in Buffalo on Tuesday. He used three muscle-flexing emojis in retweeting a post noting he and Beasley were college teammates at SMU. And he wrote, "Bills mafia... let's goooooooo!" in retweeting a report he had agreed to sign with Buffalo.