Bills' Allen puts jitters aside to focus on facing Dolphins

Allen blamed part of his struggles on "first-game nerves or jitters or feeling stuff with my feet."

Coach Sean McDermott made clear he doesn't expect a repeat from his quarterback this weekend.

"Josh will be ready to go," McDermott said Wednesday.

Receiver Stefon Diggs has no doubts Allen will respond.

"That's my guy," Diggs said. "You expect a guy like that to bounce back always because that's the kind of guy that he is. That's the kind of player that he is. That's the kind of friend he is. So for me, all I can do is be there to support him. And the best way I can do that is getting open and catching the ball."

Allen's struggles reflected those of an offense that appeared out of step for much of the game.

Buffalo managed a touchdown and three field goals despite having eight of 11 possessions cross midfield, including four inside the Steelers 20. Play-calling was an issue, with coordinator Brian Daboll taking the blame for calling two gadget plays, which backfired on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.

And Allen received little help from an offensive line returning five starters that gave up three sacks and was penalized six times for holding — three times on Buffalo's second possession.