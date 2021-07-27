Bills begin Super Bowl pursuit with start of training camp

The Buffalo Bills begin a 47-day run-up to the opening of the NFL season with their first training camp practice Wednesday.
The Bills’ roster of 88 players is scheduled to take the field at 10 a.m. for the start of a second summer of training camp practices at the team’s ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.
Bills veterans – along with the veterans on 28 other NFL teams – reported on Tuesday. Dallas, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay already had started camp.
The Bills are one of 26 NFL teams holding training camp at their home facility. The Bills announced in early June their decision to not go to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford for camp due to logistical challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams that are going away from their home base for camp are: Carolina (Spartanburg, S.C.), Dallas (Oxnard, Calif.), Indianapolis (Westfield, Ind.), Kansas City (St. Joseph, Mo.) and the Los Angeles Rams (Irvine, Calif.). Washington will spend its first five days in Richmond, Va., before returning to his home facility.
The trend to stay at the home base for camp has gradually increased over the past two decades. In 2001, nine of 31 teams stayed home for camp. By 2010, 17 teams stayed home, and in 2019 it was up to 22 of 32 teams.
The Bills held training camp at St. John Fisher College every year from 2000 to 2019. The 2021 camp was supposed to be the final year of the camp contract between the Bills and the college. The Bills have not stated whether they plan to consider the contract to have lapsed or whether the deal will be extended two years.
“Last year we weren't allowed to go away anyway, but the layers that are on it this year do make it a challenge so the decision was made to stay here,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, referring to the NFL’s Covid protocols.
“I'm disappointed for our fans in that region that come religiously," General Manager Brandon Beane said of camp in Rochester. “But hopefully we can get back to holding training camp away down the line.”
Three camp practices at Highmark Stadium will be open to the public: July 31, Aug. 7 and Sept. 1. Free mobile tickets are required to attend. Currently there isn’t enough space around the grass practice fields at the ADPRO center to allow fans to watch there.
The Bills have 17 days until their first exhibition game, on Aug. 13 at Detroit. The second exhibition is Aug. 21 at Chicago. The third and final one is at home Aug. 28 vs. Green Bay.
Other key preseason dates: Aug. 24, when teams must reduce the roster to 80 players; Aug. 31, when the roster must be cut to 53; and Sept. 1, when teams can establish a practice squad.
Twenty NFL teams are going to hold joint practice sessions during this preseason. The Bills are not one of them. Each of the Bills’ AFC East rivals, the Patriots, Dolphins and Jets, have two separate joint practice sessions on their schedule.
In 2019, the Bills held two days of joint practices with Carolina leading up to a preseason game.