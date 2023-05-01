ORCHARD PARK — Running back Latavius Murray sat down in front of the camera and apologized for being late for his Zoom conference call with reporters shortly after signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Fifteen minutes is nothing compared to how long Murray had to wait last year before extending his NFL career to an 11th season. Murray had already lined up a job as a volunteer high school coach when he was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad in September.

The 33-year-old can put aside switching careers for another season based on how productive he was in closing last season in Denver. He joins a playoff contender in Buffalo, in a move that also brings him closer to his hometown of Syracuse, New York, where his mother still resides.

"You do have some doubts, just, you know, 'Am I going to get another opportunity?'" Murray said, reflecting on last offseason.

After appearing in one game in New Orleans, Murray was signed off the Saints practice squad and finished with 703 yards rushing and five TDs in 12 games with Denver.

"It's just so crazy how it works, just the fact that I could go out in Denver and do what I thought I knew I could do," Murray said. "And so, obviously, here I am and this organization saw that, and so just grateful for the opportunity."

A sixth-round draft pick in 2013 out of Central Florida, Murray is on his sixth NFL team, including two stints with the Saints, and is the league's active leader in scoring at least four touchdowns rushing in eight consecutive seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Murray is a noted downhill runner who can add a physical dimension to the Bills' rushing attack. He joins a running back position that was down to three players — James Cook, Nyheim Hines and free-agent addition Damien Harris — and lost returning starter Devin Singletary to free agency in March.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he reached an agreement to sign Murray during the final day of the draft on Saturday by informing the player he'd stay away from selecting running backs with Buffalo's final three selections.

"I just appreciated the communication. But even with that, I watched (the draft) close and was hoping obviously that it could work out in my favor," said Murray, who was eager to play for a contender and paid the Bills a visit last month. "I'm not trying to just go anywhere. And I don't need to play for more money."

The signing falls in line with Beane's philosophy of adding veteran leadership to each position group.

Beane made a similar move in 2019 by signing running back Frank Gore to a one-year contract.

Murray's 55 touchdowns rushing rank fourth and his 6,252 yards rushing rank sixth among active players.

With 222 receptions for 1,501 yards and two touchdowns, Murray also provides a pass-catching dimension to Buffalo's Josh Allen-led offense.

Murray re-established himself in helping settle Denver's revolving door at running back. He topped 100 yards twice, including a 130-yard rushing, one-TD outing in a 24-15 win against Arizona in December.

The 130 yards rushing was the fourth-best total of his career. It came 11-plus months after Murray gained 150 yards rushing with the Ravens in their 2021 season finale against Pittsburgh.

Though new to Buffalo, Murray has numerous connections on the Bills roster. He and receiver Stefon Diggs were teammates in Minnesota, where Murray also played with Cook's older brother, running back Dalvin Cook. He also spent the past two offseasons training with Bills receiver Gabe Davis, who also played at Central Florida.