Bills cleanse past in showing KC who's chief in the AFC race

Buffalo improved to 4-1, matching the Los Angeles Chargers for the conference lead through Sunday. Just as important, the Bills eased questions of their potential after their three previous wins came against backup quarterbacks.

The Chiefs (2-3) might be experiencing early-season issues on defense, but their offense entered the game tied for second in the NFL with Buffalo in averaging 33.5 points per outing.

While the Bills offense caught the Chiefs flat-footed with a balanced attack, Buffalo's defense continued validating early-season impressions of being vastly improved.

Despite yielding a season-high 392 yards to Kansas City, Buffalo has yet to allow an opponent more than 21 points this year. The 64 points allowed are the fewest through the first five games of a season in franchise history.

Just as impressive, the Bills have forced three or more takeaways in each of their past four outings.

In limiting the Chiefs to two touchdowns and a field goal on five drives inside Buffalo's 20, the Bills have now held opponents to scoring five TDs and three field goals on a combined 15 red-zone possessions.