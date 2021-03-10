Bills cut Brown, Jefferson to free up much-needed cap space

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bills released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in moves made Wednesday to free up much-needed space under the newly announced salary cap.

Brown had one year remaining on a three-year, $27 million contract he signed in free agency. And Jefferson had one year left on the two-year, $13.5 million contract he signed in joining the Bills last offseason.

The cuts come a week before the NFL's signing period opens, and free up more than $14.4 million in space, according to Spotrac.com. Before the cuts, the Bills were projected to have about $3 million available under the $182.5 million cap established earlier in the day.

Brown was hampered by knee and foot injuries that limited him to nine games last season in which he had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. It came a year after Brown led Buffalo with 72 catches for 1,060 yards — both career bests — and six touchdowns playing alongside slot receiver Cole Beasley.

Aside from injuries, Brown's role as an outside speed threat in 2020 was further diminished following the addition of Stefon Diggs and the emergence of rookie Gabriel Davis.