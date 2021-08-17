Bills' Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19

"If there was a checklist for it, it was everything," Dawkins said. "It was shortness of breath, it was the hot and cold, it was the cough, it was everything. The dehydration, all of the body stuff. Everything was just at its highest worst."

The nature and severity of the symptoms made Dawkins wonder how others could handle the virus given that he's a top-level athlete in the prime of his career.

"One hundred percent that was the first thing that I thought of," Dawkins said. "I said, 'Man, how am I a professional athlete and I'm down bad like this?' I said, 'I can't imagine people who aren't healthy and don't work out and really don't do anything.' Man, just God bless them because I just got off of an offseason where I was grinding every day. And then as soon as I come back, I got hit with it. So it was just like, this is crazy but this is a world fight and I just got hit with a bullet."

Vaccinations have been a hot-button topic for the Bills with players such as wide receiver Cole Beasley outspoken in their anti-vaccination stance. Dawkins said that he could not say that all players should be vaccinated, but added that his whole family and those closest to him decided to get vaccinated after witnessing his ordeal.