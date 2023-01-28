Bills expect to have Von Miller available for 'good portion' of 2023 season

The Buffalo Bills expect to have Von Miller available for a significant portion – if not the entire – 2023 season.

That was a morsel of good news to come out of team headquarters this week after a massively disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” General Manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday during his end-of-season news conference. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

Miller had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee seven weeks ago. He was hurt during the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

“I think at 13 weeks, you can start running and stuff,” Miller said Monday as the Bills cleaned out their lockers. “Honestly, I walk around and I do rehab and stuff and where I am mentally, I just try not to think about it. I go through my rehab. I try to be as bright as I possibly can. I think your mental state is a huge part of any type of rehab like this. It's not like a four-week process where you've just got to do this and do that. They say it's nine months. Hopefully, I can do it in six or seven or something like that. Nine months would put me right at August, so right at the beginning of training camp, I should be ready to go.”

Miller was off to a solid start in his first season with the Bills. He had eight sacks in 11 games, and generated a total of 45 pressures, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That included two-sack games against the defending Super Bowl champion-Rams in the season opener and against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

According to charting kept by The Buffalo News, the Bills had 29 sacks in the 10.5 games Miller played – an average of 2.7 per game. That number dropped to 2.0 per game after he was hurt, with 15 sacks in 7.5 games, including the postseason.

“You don't have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller, and our D-line was really playing well with Von out there,” Beane said. “He allows more guys to be singled up.”

Miller chose to stay in Buffalo after getting hurt to be with his team as it closed out the regular season and went into the playoffs. Ever the optimist, he chose to focus on the positives of the season the day after it concluded.

“There are no moral victories, but when you look at what this football team has been through this whole year, and when you look at the type of year that this community has had, too, the resiliency of this team – the relentless pursuit for excellence from this team, the work ethic, the ability to compartmentalize and get back to work, man – that's what will stand out for me,” he said. “I don't think I've ever been a part of a team that has had to deal with so much on and off the football field, whether it's injuries or natural disasters, weather – I've never been a part of a team that had to deal with so much and we handled that. We handled that as best we could and we were successful despite the elements that were presented to us throughout the season. So, super proud of this team, man. I feel honored and I feel privileged to be associated with the Buffalo Bills.”

Miller plans to spend most of his offseason in Dallas. He’s expecting the birth of his second son on Feb. 7, which is the anniversary of Super Bowl 50 – which Miller was named MVP of for the Denver Broncos in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Fittingly, then, his son will be named Victory.

“I'll be 34 years old in March, so you can't take too much time off,” Miller said. “I love cheesecake and wine, too. So, you know you got to balance those things for sure. I'll cut out some of the cheesecake and wine for a little bit and I’ll get back to work. I love everything about football. I love this, man. … I'm going to keep coming up here with the same positive mindset, the same optimistic mindset, continually pushing my teammates, continually striving to put that Super Bowl banner up there.”

Miller has rehabbed from a torn ACL before, and believes that experience will benefit him this time around.

“I feel like I'll just be in great shape naturally because you're doing a rehab, you're still working out, you're still working on all these little muscles and stuff,” he said. “If you're asking me Mr. Optimistic, I feel like it'll be even better next year. I feel like I'll be in a better place physically and I'll be ready to go. I barely practice. I played, what, 10 games it was, you know, so I really saved a lot of wear and tear on my body, too. Of course I had an injury, but I saved like some of the little stuff that can nag. Kind of saved my body in those areas, too. So I'm excited, man. I'm excited to get back to Rochester (for training camp) and line this thing up again.”