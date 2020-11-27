Bills' Ford out for season, WR Brown out Sunday

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.
Ford tore the meniscus and is expected to need surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Thank you #BillsMafia for the love and support," Ford tweeted Friday afternoon. "I'll be back and better in no time. Excited to watch the team continue great things this season."
McDermott did not offer any specifics on how the Bills would proceed in replacing Ford through the balance of the season, though he did say Mitch Morse will return as the starting center. Morse was active but did not play in the Bills' last game, their Nov. 15 loss at Arizona.
"We'll just have to see," the coach said.
The expectation would be that Ike Boettger, who has been filling in for Ford at left guard, will remain in that spot for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jon Feliciano, who has started at center the last two games, is expected to return to right guard, where he was before moving to center after Morse suffered a concussion early in the Nov. 1 victory against New England.
"It's unfortunate to see a guy go down, but that said, we're confident in the guys we have," McDermott said. "We’ve got to move them around a little bit. We're thankful we’ve got position flexibility."
Ford has had a difficult stretch of injuries, including offseason shoulder surgery and then knee and ankle issues this season. He was listed as limited in practice this week with an ankle injury. He most recently played against the Seahawks, leaving the game early with the ankle injury.
McDermott has stressed continuity on the offensive line, but this season has been anything but, with a series of injuries and adjustments.
"That’s frustrating, but it happens sometimes," he said. "It happened with our offensive line this year, but appreciate the resiliency of the group."
McDermott also announced that wide receiver John Brown, who had not practiced this week with an ankle injury, would miss the Chargers game.
McDermott said Brown, who has dealt with knee and ankle injuries this season, did not suffer a setback. However, the coach was not specific on when he expected the receiver to be able to return to action.
"I'm going day-to-day and week-to-week with him," McDermott said, adding he would have an update next week.
No other player is listed on the Bills' game status report for Sunday. Other than Brown and Ford, Lee Smith was the only other players not to practice. He is listed with an illness.
