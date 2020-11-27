Bills' Ford out for season, WR Brown out Sunday

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Ford tore the meniscus and is expected to need surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thank you #BillsMafia for the love and support," Ford tweeted Friday afternoon. "I'll be back and better in no time. Excited to watch the team continue great things this season."

McDermott did not offer any specifics on how the Bills would proceed in replacing Ford through the balance of the season, though he did say Mitch Morse will return as the starting center. Morse was active but did not play in the Bills' last game, their Nov. 15 loss at Arizona.

"We'll just have to see," the coach said.

The expectation would be that Ike Boettger, who has been filling in for Ford at left guard, will remain in that spot for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jon Feliciano, who has started at center the last two games, is expected to return to right guard, where he was before moving to center after Morse suffered a concussion early in the Nov. 1 victory against New England.

