Bills GM Brandon Beane took a chance on himself and reward is contract extension

For Brandon Beane, knowing he's going to remain general manager of the Buffalo Bills for years to come, thanks to the contract extension through 2025 that he received Thursday, is important for reasons beyond the job itself.
There's the fact his family won't have to be uprooted, as it was when he arrived in Buffalo from the Carolina Panthers in 2017. There's the fact he can continue to work with coach Sean McDermott, who also arrived in '17 and who received a contract extension before the season, and others with whom he has developed chemistry and shared a team- and family-oriented culture that has been in place for nearly four seasons.
“I come back to the word stability,” Beane told reporters on a video call Friday.
Stability is what Bills co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula clearly embraced in making sure to keep together the structure that has gotten their team to playoff appearances in two of the last three seasons and has it on course to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995. The Bills (9-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Bills Stadium.
“The Pegulas have done everything we’ve asked for, for the most part, from a resource standpoint, allowing us to build our staff," Beane said. "It’s up to me to reciprocate. The last thing I want to do is start building something and three or four years in, moving. I’m not a vagabond-type person. ...
"I put a lot into this place. I want to see this place for a long time. If you are loyal to me, which they have been, I’m going try to be as loyal twofold back to you. That’s how I was raised by my parents. Your word is your bond and that's what matters most. They’ve done everything I could have asked for, Terry and Kim and Sean. I wanted to be here all along, and we’re excited that we got it done.”
Beane recalled when the Pegulas spoke with him about becoming their GM after Doug Whaley was fired the morning after the 2017 NFL Draft.
"I was being interviewed by Terry and Kim, but I was also interviewing them," Beane said. "Stability was one of the things I was pressing them on. They want that. They were young owners and they’re still young owners. The teams that I’ve referenced or Sean referenced, this is how you have to do it to be a stable franchise. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions, but you have to make them if they’re the right decisions for long-term stability. I’m excited about where we’ve gotten to but also excited about where we’re going.”
Beane had spent his entire 19-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers before he came to Buffalo, including part of the 2012 season as interim general manager. Dave Gettleman was fired as Panthers' GM two months after Beane joined the Bills. Had he stayed in Carolina, he seemed like an obvious candidate.
"Sometimes, you have to get yourself into an uncomfortable position to find out what you're made of," Beane said. "The easy, comfortable thing to do was to stay in Carolina. I had a pretty good path to the GM seat there and felt confident that it was going to happen in time. Does that weigh on you? Yes. But part of it is, I grew up in that building and some people are always going to view you as the guy when you walked in. And we had been to a Super Bowl. If I'm taking over a team that had recently been to a Super Bowl, does that show that I can build something and be a part of something from the ground up? That's what so exciting about this opportunity and made me say, 'I want to I want to see if I can do it.'
"Maybe it’s to (prove it to) yourself, maybe you don’t know,” Beane said. “The easier route was to stay in Carolina. My family was happy. It probably would have been a lot less stressful. At the same time, this was stressful but exciting being able to build your own staff and build your team the way you see it."
McDermott called the Pegulas and Beane agreeing on a contract extension "huge."
"For the obvious reason of continuity, number one," the coach told reporters. "We've grown through and shared the experiences that we've been able to share not only he and I together, but also with Terry and Kim. And I just think you get stronger through these experiences and we hope we get better because of it. It's great when Terry and Kim show that they trust us and they're committed to winning and want to continue down the path that we're on."
Successful franchises, Beane said, have the right people at head coach and quarterback. The Bills found their franchise QB in Josh Allen, a major piece to building a franchise that had gone through years of struggling and dysfunction before McDermott and Beane arrived.
Allen continues to reaffirm he is the best player the Bills have had at their most important position since Jim Kelly was leading them to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s.
“I said it way back when, it’s a quarterback league," Beane said. "It’s the most important position in any sport hands down. You either have one or you don’t. I’m so proud of Josh and where he’s heading. … The guys love playing with him. He leaves it all out there. You see how tough he is. ...
“If you have that, you have a chance. But you’ve got to do a lot of other things right. If you look at the teams that are in it every year – Pittsburgh, Kansas City, New Orleans, Green Bay -- they’re generally pretty stable at quarterback position and mostly at the head coach position. That’s what we want to be."
Beane views McDermott as having all the necessary components for the sort of collaboration that can result in a winning program. Beane and McDermott don't always agree, but McDermott noted that have the "same agenda" in building a winning organization, and share a mutual respect and open dialogue.
“You can’t do this job without a great head coach," the GM said. "One of the things that gets lost in coaching is development. Sometimes that means playing a younger player or less experienced player. … If you’re going build something that’s sustainable, you have to grow young guys. We’ve talked about drafting, developing and re-signing some of our own guys and you’ve seen that with Tre (White) and Dion (Dawkins). You can’t do that in my seat without a head coach who’s willing to play young players.
"I’ve been around coaches who I want to win every day right now. You can have that conversation with Sean. Can we talk about this guy, getting him in more in lineup because we need to develop him because we’re not going to be able to pay this other player? We can talk about the cap and where I see it going in the offseason. Sometimes it’s play a player to see if this guy has it. If he doesn’t, let’s find out now before we go into the offseason. He presses his coaches, too, to develop players. That’s part of the reason why we are where we are at.”
Beane referenced putting together a plan for the Bills when he arrived, but stressing the need for flexibility along the way because change is inevitable.
“You have to lay out a plan. That’s not to say you lay out a three-year plan and you’re going to do every single thing and not change," he said. "You’re going to have to make some hard decisions, and quite frankly, unpopular decisions. You have to make them, you have to live with them and get everybody on board.
"If they don’t get on board, it doesn’t make them bad people. It makes them bad fits. We’ve had to do that some along the way. … If you think it’s the right thing, you have to stick with it long term. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be willing to go through bumpy times and take some criticism.”
