Bills GM Brandon Beane took a chance on himself and reward is contract extension

"Sometimes, you have to get yourself into an uncomfortable position to find out what you're made of," Beane said. "The easy, comfortable thing to do was to stay in Carolina. I had a pretty good path to the GM seat there and felt confident that it was going to happen in time. Does that weigh on you? Yes. But part of it is, I grew up in that building and some people are always going to view you as the guy when you walked in. And we had been to a Super Bowl. If I'm taking over a team that had recently been to a Super Bowl, does that show that I can build something and be a part of something from the ground up? That's what so exciting about this opportunity and made me say, 'I want to I want to see if I can do it.'