Bills GM on roster upgrades: 'We dig into everything'

The return of preseason games provides fertile ground for cagey general managers like the Buffalo Bills' Brandon Beane to potentially improve their rosters.

"Fans, as you get down to the second and third string, maybe those are players they don’t know. They tune out a little bit. That’s when we tune in," Beane said during an appearance Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "You’re comparing their 51st player, or their 52nd player on their roster to yours. Is it an upgrade? Is their sixth linebacker better than your sixth? You're always looking for anything to incrementally upgrade. Maybe he isn’t as good as a linebacker but he’s (great) on special teams.

"We’re always listening and we’re always looking. Probably 99% of the things we check into never amount to anything, but you don’t want to miss on the 1%. 'Hey, we heard this guy could be traded or not.' 'No, that’s not true.' We dig into everything. We may dig into it and he might be traded to another team or not for Buffalo, but you always look to make sure it’s not something to upgrade our roster."

Beane noted that injuries can quickly change a team's roster, so a GM needs to be ready.