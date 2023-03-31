Bills safety Damar Hamlin told President Biden during a White House visit Thursday that he is "feeling great" and when asked if thought he would play again, Hamlin said, "Yeah, I think so."

The White House released a short video Friday of Hamlin and his family interacting with the president.

Hamlin had two No. 3 Bills jerseys and autographed one for Biden and had Biden autograph one for him.

In the video, Biden asks Hamlin, "How you feeling?"

Hamlin: "Feeling great."

Biden: "Good."

Hamlin: "I'm glad to be here."

Biden: "Do you think you'll be able to play?"

Hamlin: "Yeah, I think so."

Biden: "Good, I hope so."

Hamlin: "God willing."

At the NFL owners meetings this week, GM Brandon Beane said he had been in regular contact with Hamlin, and they spoke as recently as last week.

Hamlin, who turned 25 this week, has not been cleared to play as he continues to undergo testing and rehab.

In a tweet Thursday, Biden said “Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it.”

The White House said in a statement that Hamlin's efforts during his recovery had helped to “make life-saving technologies more widely available.” Biden had previously spoken by phone with Hamlin’s parents while visiting Cincinnati on Jan. 4, two days after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in which Hamlin was injured and while Hamlin was in the hospital.

BILLS MAKE RAPP SIGNING OFFICIAL

Bills upgraded their secondary depth by signing free agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract on Friday.

Listed at 6-feet and 208 pounds, Rapp has nine interceptions in 57 career games, including 48 starts, during four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.

The 25-year-old Rapp has experience playing both safety positions, and joins a secondary which returns both starters in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. He's expected to compete for a backup job along with Hamlin, who is expected to return after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hyde is coming off a season in which he was sidelined after Week 2, when he required surgery to repair a herniated disc. Hyde resumed practicing during the postseason and would have been cleared to return had the Bills reached the AFC championship game.

Rapp celebrated his Super Bowl victory with the Rams in February 2022 by pulling out a ring to propose to his girlfriend Dani Johnson following Los Angeles' 23-20 win over Cincinnati, and married the following July.