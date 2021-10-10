Bills heading to Kansas City for rematch of AFC title game

And when McDermott talks about experience in facing Kansas City last year, he's talking about a defense that returns 10 starters — the only exception is defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who opted out of playing last season for COVID-19 reasons.

They'll have their hands full with the Chiefs again, though. Not only is Mahomes playing at a high level after throwing five touchdown passes against the Eagles, so is Tyreek Hill (three of the TD catches), tight end Travis Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances.

Oh, and the Chiefs could have wide receiver Josh Gordon on the field for the first time.

"He's a tremendous guy," Mahomes said, "and you can tell he loves playing football. He loves being here. Loves being part of this locker room, and then talent you can just see. How fast he is, how big he is, how good he gets in and out of cuts."

While the Bills' defense has been downright dominant, the Chiefs' defense ranks among the worst in the league in just about every category this season. That includes the one that matters the most: points.

Kansas City has allowed at least 29 in every game so far this season.