Bills land WR Diggs from Vikings

Diggs was one of the testaments to Minnesota’s ability to find value in the back of the draft. He was a fifth-round pick in 2015 out of Maryland whose stock fell due to injury and attitude concerns.

He mostly stayed out of trouble with the Vikings, making the biggest name for himself in the playoffs after the 2017 season with his last-play touchdown catch to beat New Orleans in what became known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Fiercely competitive, like many of his peers at his position across the game, Diggs more than once could be seen storming around the sideline after a failed possession by the offense. As wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook also flourished as go-to players and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer remained steadfast in his desire to have a strong, consistent running game, there were only so many opportunities for Diggs to get his hands on the ball.

After a dispiriting defeat at Chicago in 2019 that left the Vikings at 2-2, Diggs skipped two days of team activities out of frustration and drew more than $200,000 in fines. After returning, however, he produced some of the finest performances of his career and helped the Vikings return to the playoffs and win at New Orleans in the wild-card round.