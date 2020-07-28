Bills lineman Lotulelei opts out of season

The Buffalo Bills will be without starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei this season.
The 31-year-old Lotulelei will take a voluntary opt-out for the 2020 season, taking the valued run-stuffer out of the middle of the Bills' defense, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the team also announced that second-year tight end Tommy Sweeney will start the season on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.
Lotulelei's departure leaves Vernon Butler, a free-agent signee from Carolina, and Harrison Phillips, the third-year veteran coming off a knee injury, as the top players on the depth chart at the nose tackle position. Ed Oliver is the starter at the other defensive tackle position.
Lotulelei restructured the last three years of his contract in February, which essentially lessened the chances that he would be a salary cap casualty in 2020 and 2021. By taking a voluntary opt-out, Lotulelei will receive $150,000 payment this year, which will be taken out of his pay next season. It's a cash advance, under the terms negotiated by the NFL and the players union last week to account for the coronavirus pandemic.
He was due to receive a guaranteed base salary of $4.5 million this year and a $2.5 million guarantee in 2021. NFL players won’t lose any money guaranteed in their contracts under the new terms of the collective bargaining agreement. But that guaranteed money will be pushed forward into 2021 and 2022.
Lotulelei, 6 feet, 2 inches and 315 pounds, played 49% of the snaps last season, not counting the regular-season finale.
He and his wife have four children.
The salary cap implications of Lotulelei's opt-out are that it virtually guarantees he will be on the team in 2021 and increases his chances of surviving in 2022. He now will have a $7.3 million cap hit in 2021 and would count $11.8 million if he were cut, according to Spotrac.com. In 2022, he will have a $9.3 million cap hit, and would count a less onerous $5.1 million if he were cut.
If Lotulelei had played this year, he'd have cost $5.1 million if he were cut in 2021 and $2.6 million if he were cut in 2022.
The Bills save money on this year's cap with his opt-out. He will count $3.3 million this year. If he had played, he'd have counted $8.35 million.
