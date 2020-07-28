Bills lineman Lotulelei opts out of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Buffalo Bills will be without starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei this season.

The 31-year-old Lotulelei will take a voluntary opt-out for the 2020 season, taking the valued run-stuffer out of the middle of the Bills' defense, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the team also announced that second-year tight end Tommy Sweeney will start the season on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.

Lotulelei's departure leaves Vernon Butler, a free-agent signee from Carolina, and Harrison Phillips, the third-year veteran coming off a knee injury, as the top players on the depth chart at the nose tackle position. Ed Oliver is the starter at the other defensive tackle position.

Lotulelei restructured the last three years of his contract in February, which essentially lessened the chances that he would be a salary cap casualty in 2020 and 2021. By taking a voluntary opt-out, Lotulelei will receive $150,000 payment this year, which will be taken out of his pay next season. It's a cash advance, under the terms negotiated by the NFL and the players union last week to account for the coronavirus pandemic.