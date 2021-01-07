Bills list Diggs, Beasley questionable for playoff opener

ORCHARD PARK — The playing status of the Bills' two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo's wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday.

For Beasley, who has missed one game, it marked the first time he's practiced since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs, meantime, returned after not practicing Wednesday because of an injury to his oblique muscle.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before practice.

"Still not sure. We'll just have to see," he said, referring to Beasley, before adding: "And I can tell you the same with Diggs."

Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards, was added to the injury report this week after apparently being hurt in a 56-26 season-ending win over Miami on Sunday.

Diggs was slow to get up but continued playing after defensive end Christian Wilkins landed on the receiver's back while he was down following a 16-yard catch in the second quarter. Wilkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness.