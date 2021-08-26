Bills' McDermott frustrated by team's low vaccination rate

Aside from player safety, McDermott noted the team faces a potential competitive disadvantage should this have happened in the regular season.

"There's people's livelihoods at stake in terms of people's jobs," he added. "Being able to count on people is important, so when you're going through a week — if this were a real week — and having the players out that we've had, that makes it harder to win games that way."

Beasley and Davis are projected to be among Buffalo's top four receivers, while Lotulelei is pegged to regain his starting job as the Bills' top run-stuffer after he opted out from playing last season because of COVID-19 reasons.

The Bills are considered to be at the lower end of the NFL scale in having about 80% of their players vaccinated.

McDermott has been a long-time proponent of getting vaccinated, and said the team has gone to such extremes of educating its players on the issue that, "there's not much room in our day left to anything else other than educate on that and football."

NOTES: McDermott announced Josh Allen will make his preseason debut by starting against the Packers on Saturday. He wouldn't reveal how much playing time the fourth-year starter would get. ... Without going into detail, he said other starters will also see some playing time ranging from a few snaps to playing into the start of the third quarter. ... McDermott said McKenzie is expected to miss at least a week with a shoulder injury.

