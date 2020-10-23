Bills' Norman, Brown out

The Bills' health among cornerbacks suffered another blow when Josh Norman tweaked his left hamstring this week in practice.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that it is the same hamstring that had Norman begin the season on injured reserve. Norman was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, but did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Tre'Davious White was added to the injury report Thursday with a lingering back issue and did not practice Friday. He is listed as questionable. Cam Lewis, injured his wrist against Kansas City, and has had the wrist heavily bandaged in practice this week. He was limited Friday and is listed as questionable. Levi Wallace is on injured reserve.

Also not playing Sunday: tight end Dawson Knox (calf), receiver John Brown (knee), guard Cody Ford (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring).

McDermott said linebacker Matt Milano "had a better day" Thursday. He was limited all week and is questionable for Sunday.

