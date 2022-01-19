Bills notebook: It's no surprise road to a potential Super Bowl goes through Kansas City

As they walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium in October, the Buffalo Bills had a good feeling they would be run into their opponent later in the season.

That belief turned out to be true, as the Bills will visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time, with the rematch coming Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff game.

“Everybody knew that,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said of an inevitable rematch with Kansas City. “The Chiefs are a hell of a team. They got all the talent in the world, they’ve been playing at a high level, they’ve been to the Super Bowl twice. They have a hell of a quarterback, hell of receivers, good defense – they’re a great team. Something that we look forward to, as far as the challenge and putting ourselves in a position to have success. We can’t say anything other than they’ve been doing all the right things.”

The Bills won comfortably in October 38-20, but the Chiefs have been on a roll since then, winning nine of the final 10 games in the regular season and opening the playoffs with a resounding 42-21 win over Pittsburgh. They are the AFC’s No. 2 seed behind the Tennessee Titans.

“I had a feeling if we wanted to get to the Super Bowl, we were going to have to beat them,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football.”

The Chiefs have made it to the AFC championship game the past three seasons, so it’s no surprise the Bills’ potential path to the Super Bowl once again goes through Arrowhead Stadium.

“We just got to keep knocking at the door,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “They're a really, really good football team that's obviously been world champions of late, and went back last season. We're a good football team, I believe, and we just got to keep knocking.”

Injury report

The Bills’ first injury report of the week was a short one. Defensive end Mario Addison was a limited participant in practice due to the shoulder injury he suffered against the Patriots.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe) did not practice for the Chiefs. Kansas City listed three players as full participants – running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee). Edwards-Helaire did not play last week against Pittsburgh.

Better weather

The weather dominated the conversation last week ahead of the game against New England – for good reason. It was stupid cold against the Patriots.

It’s been much less of a topic this week, mainly because it looks to be fairly plain. The high Sunday in Kansas City is forecast to be 42, with a low of 25. Winds are projected to be 5-10 mph, which means the weather shouldn’t be a major factor for either side.

