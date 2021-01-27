Bills observations: LB Milano's future in Buffalo unclear

Here are four more takeaways from Beane's season-ending press conference, which lasted more than an hour:

1. The Stefon Diggs trade was a win-win. The Bills were clearly happy with the season they got from Diggs, who set franchise records for both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in a single season on the way to leading the NFL in both categories and being named a first-team All-Pro. The Vikings can also be happy with their return, however, as rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, drafted No. 22 overall, finished with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, numbers good enough to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.

"I thought Minnesota did a nice job of filling that void that they lost with Stef. And I thought Stef came in here and I give him credit," Beane said. "He sat down with me and Sean. Obviously it took forever to get him in here because of the pandemic. But when camp started was the first face to face we had with him, and he had already had that trip with the Florida quarterbacks. He came in and he and I and Sean sat down for a good half hour. We talked about what went well in Minnesota, what didn’t go well, things that he learned and things we can learn about him. And he owned up. He didn’t come in here pointing fingers, it was all them. He came in here and we said 'You’re going to have a fresh start. This is what we expect.'