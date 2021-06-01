Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract

The Buffalo Bills have freed up some money under the 2021 salary cap.
A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that the team has converted a portion of wide receiver Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus. Precisely, $11,718,333 of Diggs' salary has been converted, which frees up $7,812,222 in space under the 2021 cap. ESPN's Field Yates was first to report the restructure Monday.
Diggs' base salary for 2021 was scheduled to be $12,708,333. Instead, that figure drops down to $990,000 – the minimum for a player with six years of NFL experience – which Diggs will receive in weekly installments. He pockets the $11.718 million immediately as a signing bonus. For cap purposes, that bonus gets split over the remaining three years on Diggs' deal.
Instead of having a cap hit of $14,258,333 in 2021, that figure drops to $6,446,111. That breaks down as follows: $990,000 base salary, $3,906,111 signing bonus proration, $1 million roster bonus, $100,000 workout bonus, $450,000 previous contract restructure.
There is some question as to whether Diggs will earn the $100,000 workout bonus. He was not in attendance for the Bills' organized team activity that was open to the media last week.
Diggs' cap number will increase in 2022 and 2023, to $17.131 million and $17.206 million, respectively. That greatly increases the likelihood Diggs will be on the roster for at least the next three seasons, because the cost to move on from him has gone way up (not that the Bills are thinking about that with the NFL's leader in yards and catches among receivers). The Bills could decrease Diggs' future cap numbers by agreeing to a contract extension with him between now and the expiration of his deal in March 2024.
Of course, speculation over what Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will do with the extra cap space has already begun. According to NFL Players Association records, the Bills had $3,620,582 in cap space. Diggs' restructure brings that total to $11,432,804. That number will decrease when the team signs first-round draft pick Gregory Rousseau to his rookie contract. Last year's No. 30 pick, Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, counted a little more than $2 million against Miami's cap in his first season.
The Bills also will want to take some cap space into the season to account for inevitable roster needs that arise because of injuries. Nevertheless, the restructure should give Beane some flexibility.
Several Bills fans responded to Yates' report mentioning the Bills as now being in a position to complete a trade for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, or perhaps even take a run at acquiring Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Both players are believed to be trade candidates ahead of the 2021 season.
If the Bills were to trade for Ertz, they would inherit his base salary of $8.5 million for the final year of his contract. The Bills could lower that amount by giving Ertz an extension. Of course, Beane could also play hardball, betting the Eagles will instead choose to cut Ertz to save money. In that case, the Bills could potentially sign him to a one-year contract for less than he's currently scheduled to make.
Jones would be more costly. The Falcons' receiver has three years remaining on his deal, with base salaries of $15.3 million, $11.513 million and $11.513 million. Of course, that doesn't factor in the cost of trading for him. Atlanta is reportedly hoping to acquire a first-round pick in return, which is a big asking price.
There is also some question as to whether Jones will want a new deal with any team that acquires him, making it a more complicated transaction.
Another option for the Bills with the freed-up space is to use some of it for a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option last month, but can sign a new deal at any point. The Bills could use some of their newfound cap space on a signing bonus proration of Allen's next contract, which promises to be massive and could average $40 million per year.