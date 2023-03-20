In a cabinet in Brandon Beane’s office is a book. The Buffalo Bills' general manager compiled it himself, wrought from his musings on how to build a football team. There are calendars, PowerPoints, spreadsheets, all edited, printed and compiled.

The book is still evolving. Beane calls it a “working document.”

When Beane opens it up, it’s less sentimental and more purposeful. It’s either to add notes, or to show it to someone else. Usually, it’s when that person is getting ready for a general manager interview. He’s shown it to current and former Bills executives. To Joe Schoen, to Terrence Gray, to Malik Boyd.

Von Miller has seen the book, too.

Miller wants to be a general manager. He wants to be many things, and he already is. Ask about his job, and he’ll tell you he has many.

He went through the list during his first news conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills last year. He went through it again at his second. He’s a DJ. A comedian. A chicken farmer. Since then, Miller, 33, has added titles. He’s a podcaster. A father of two. An aspiring GM.

Beane doesn’t sugarcoat anything to Miller. If anything, Beane is sure to hammer the less glamourous parts of his job. The hours. The early mornings. The never-ending nature. Beane wants him to know what he’s really getting into.

“I definitely I want to try and scare people with that to make sure,” Beane said. “But that has not scared him.”

But the thing about Miller is that his interests – his many and ever-growing and varied interests – are not typically fleeting. First, he fixates. Then he dives in. Then, he conquers.

So for three days in March, in his precious, fleeting offseason, Miller went to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. There, he learned more about the process from different angles, supplementing everything he already knew from what he has gone through himself. He met with agents, executives, team personnel. And he spent more time picking Beane’s brain.

Now entering his seventh season as the Bills' GM, Beane climbed his way up in part through scouting.

He knows not only how to recognize talent, but to project how far it can go. Beane brought Miller to Buffalo to make the Bills better. He thinks Miller will succeed long after that.

“I do think he'll do it,” Beane said of Miller’s goal to be a GM. “He seems like – as I've gotten to know him – when he's something on his mind, he's serious about it.

"And to me, he could have had a meeting or two with me and then not brought it up again. And I mean to me, he's dug deeper and deeper.”

‘Beane was the one’

Close to a year before he spent some of his downtime in the winding hallways of the Indianapolis Convention Center, Miller was spending his 2022 offseason in a somewhat more typical fashion. When the free agency started, Miller was in the Bahamas. He rode jet skis, he sat by the pool.

From there, he made a decision that would shape the next chapter of his playing career. Now, as he continues to learn from Beane, it seems as if coming to Buffalo might continue to shape future chapters of his life.

“It's not the first time that I’ve said that I want to be a GM,” Miller said in Indianapolis. “I said that in LA. I said that in Denver as well. But Beane was the one (to be) like, ‘All right. Come on, let's talk.’ ”

Kayvon Webster, Miller’s teammate in Denver and a good friend, can attest to the general manager goal. He’s spent plenty of time with Miller over the years, and when hanging out at Miller’s house, it wasn’t unusual for them to talk about life after football. At some point, Miller brought up his front-office aspirations.

Webster can’t remember for sure, but he guesses maybe 2016 or 2017 as the first time it came up.

By the time Miller got to Buffalo, he would mention the goal in press conferences, a step in his belief of speaking plans into existence. And he was certainly heard.

In Beane, Miller has found symbiosis.

“It starts with Brandon Beane. He's just a great human being,” Miller said during a break in Indianapolis. “He opened the door. He watered my plant. He easily could have said, ‘Man, you oughta be focused on football,’ which I would have gladly did, but for him to water the plant for me is great. And I just feel extremely humbled and blessed to have this opportunity here at the combine.”

Miller is aided by everything he already understands about the league. He rattles through a long list of things he knows from firsthand experience. What winning looks like. What losing looks like. Good team culture, bad team culture. Hall of Fame quarterbacks and Hall of Fame coaches. Miller’s been traded, he’s gone through free agency. He knows what it’s like to have a season ended by injury, and he knows what it’s like to come back. He has won at the highest level, and he hopes to do so again.

But one of Miller’s strengths is also acknowledging what he doesn’t know. Eventually, his list comes to an end.

“That's it,” Miller says. “I don't ... salary caps, CBA, free agent signings – I don't have any of that experience. So, sitting down with these guys, and for them just giving me direction – I feel extremely blessed.”

His voyage to ask more and more predates this year’s combine.

One Saturday late in the season, Miller spent more than two hours with Beane in the general manager’s office. By that point, the two had had a number of conversations about the job, and so they set time to sit down and really talk. Miller’s season had ended with a knee injury. He used some of that unexpected time to prepare for the meeting as he would for a game.

“He had his list of questions, and they were well-crafted – just going beyond obvious surface-level GM questions,” Beane said.

Beane estimates Miller came ready with about eight to 10 questions, but some of those topics led to plenty of follow-ups. The discussions that sprung off each one could go for up to 20 minutes, with more follow-up questions woven in.

They talked about finding pro scouts versus college scouts. About who to bring in to support you. About creating an environment that nurtures players.

Miller took notes throughout, filling his notes app on his phone. And Beane took note of that.

“I knew he was dead serious about doing it,” Beane said.