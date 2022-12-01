Bills place linebacker Miller on IR; will miss next four games

The Buffalo Bills placed star pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, hours ahead of the team's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

The move means Miller is out for the next four games, at least. He would be eligible to return for the game against Cincinnati on Jan. 2. That's the second-last game of the regular season. The regular-season finale is Jan. 7 or 8 at home vs. New England.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told a pool reporter the team is hopeful Miller will be back for the final stretch of the season.

Said Beane: “We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don’t want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.”

Beane said the move is not the result of any change in the diagnosis of Miller's sprained knee injury, suffered in the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit. Miller avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have put him out for the season. But Miller confirmed this week that he suffered lateral meniscus damage. The meniscus is cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in the knee.

“He’s been doing treatment and trying to rehab it," Beane said. "We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor. That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him – if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

Miller expressed optimism on his condition on his weekly podcast on Bleacher Report this week.

"I do feel like I can play through that," Miller said. "So, I'm just gonna wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back."

The Bills play the Jets at home on Dec. 11. Miller also will miss the following two games, at home against Miami on Dec. 17 or 18, and at Chicago on Dec. 24.

By using Thursday's game to start the IR "clock," Beane said he still thinks Miller can return for the end stretch of the season.

“Yes. We’re hopeful that he can help us at the end of the season.”

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks.