Bills propose rule change that would affect coaching cycle

The Buffalo Bills were able to keep both of their coordinators this offseason.
Despite multiple interviews for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for head-coaching jobs around the league, both of them ended up staying in Western New York.
That's good news for the Bills when it comes to continuity under head coach Sean McDermott. General Manager Brandon Beane, though, admitted at the end of the team's playoff run that he was disappointed that Frazier and Daboll, as well as assistant GM Joe Schoen and director of player personnel Malik Boyd, who interviewed for GM jobs, fell short.
"It’s a catch-22. You want guys to have opportunities," Beane said. "That means we’re having success. That’s the way the industry works. Selfishly, you want them to stay, but if it’s the right opportunity for them, you want to high five them and say, ‘Great job man. You just hit a career goal whether it’s a GM or a head coach or whatever.' "
Now, the Bills are trying to do something about it. According to a report Wednesday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the team has proposed a rule change that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the AFC and NFC championship games and ban hires from being made until after the Super Bowl. According to the report, owners could vote on the proposal this offseason.
As it stands, coaches on teams who make deep playoff runs are at a disadvantage when it comes to seeking promotions elsewhere. For example, reports before the Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game this year said that the Houston Texans were interested in conducting second interviews for their vacant head-coaching position with Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The loser of that game, it was speculated, might even have a better shot at getting the Texans' job, because he would not have to wait to be hired. The coordinator on the winning team, on the other hand, would not be able to be hired until after the Super Bowl, a full two weeks later.
In the end, the Texans did not end up hiring either Frazier or Bieniemy, but the idea that a coordinator could be punished for his team winning in the playoffs gets to the heart of the Bills' reported proposal. Beane was stunned that Frazier did not get the Texans' job, and he similarly felt as though Daboll was passed over for other opportunities because the Bills were still in the postseason.
Daboll had to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets on the same day, Jan. 9, which was the day after the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game. Frazier's interview with the Texans was Jan. 16, the day after the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. According to NFL rules, as long as the Bills were playing, the interviews with Daboll and Frazier had to be conducted virtually and were limited to two hours.
The timing of when coaching hires are made is important, because new head coaches want to quickly go to work filling their staffs. If every interview process was required to start at the same time, it would not only even the playing field for those assistant coaches on teams that make deep playoff runs, but would also eliminate the built-in advantage of quickly naming a head coach, who would then have a head start on finding assistants.
Beane hinted during an appearance on Cris Collinsworth's podcast last week that he would like to see something done about the timing of when hires can be made.
"I want to actually talk about this. To me, it's really tough to ask these guys – this is a dream job for Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier or whoever as a head coach. Just like it was a dream job for me to get in the seat I'm in," he said. "As much as we don't want to lose those guys, we still want to root for their success. What I wanted those guys to be able to do was focus on the game, whether it was the Colts Week 1 (of the playoffs), with Daboll having three or four interviews after that game, or Leslie having an interview after the Baltimore (playoff) game with Houston."
Beane went as far as to provide Daboll and Frazier with mini-scouting reports on the teams they were interviewing with, a move designed to allow them to focus as much as possible on the task at hand.
"To me, it's an unfair process," he said. "I know there are a lot of opinions out there. Personally, I would love to see the hiring backed up. You're trying to win this game. You work all year – May, June, July, August – you know, all this time, and now, you're having guys have to think in the back of their head, 'I don't want to lose this opportunity with Houston.' If I'm Leslie Frazier, I want to make sure I'm ready for that interview. Yet, I've got to get ready for the Baltimore Ravens and stopping Lamar Jackson.
"I really hope the league will continue to look at moving this thing back, whether it's after the championship games or after the Super Bowl. I know that's a long time, but I'm at least going to try and ask for them to look for that. … It's definitely a subject that I hope the league will really take into consideration this year."