Bills propose rule change that would affect coaching cycle

The timing of when coaching hires are made is important, because new head coaches want to quickly go to work filling their staffs. If every interview process was required to start at the same time, it would not only even the playing field for those assistant coaches on teams that make deep playoff runs, but would also eliminate the built-in advantage of quickly naming a head coach, who would then have a head start on finding assistants.

Beane hinted during an appearance on Cris Collinsworth's podcast last week that he would like to see something done about the timing of when hires can be made.

"I want to actually talk about this. To me, it's really tough to ask these guys – this is a dream job for Brian Daboll or Leslie Frazier or whoever as a head coach. Just like it was a dream job for me to get in the seat I'm in," he said. "As much as we don't want to lose those guys, we still want to root for their success. What I wanted those guys to be able to do was focus on the game, whether it was the Colts Week 1 (of the playoffs), with Daboll having three or four interviews after that game, or Leslie having an interview after the Baltimore (playoff) game with Houston."