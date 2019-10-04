Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans as he recovers from a concussion.
Allen participated on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year starter has had mixed results to open the season, leading Buffalo to a 3-1 record while throwing for 903 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.
If Allen cannot play, backup Matt Barkley will start for the Bills. Barkley completed 9 of 16 passes for 127 yards and an interception after replacing Allen against New England. Barkley is the only other quarterback on Buffalo's roster, though the Bills have Davis Webb on their practice squad. Buffalo has an open roster spot after releasing tackle Conor McDermott on Thursday.
••••
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Barkley and linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) will not play for New York (2-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Shurmur also said linebacker Lorenzo Carter is questionable with a neck issue.
Barkley sustained a high sprain to his right ankle against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15. He worked out with trainers on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.
The Giants' next game is at the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Third-year pro Wayne Gallman is expected to start again. He also has had a sore neck this week.
The unavailability of Ogletree and Davis for the second straight week against one of the league's top rushing teams is a concern.
New York lost rookie inside linebacker Ryan Connelly for the season last weekend with a knee injury. Shurmur had hoped Ogletree or Davis would return this week.
David Mayo started on the inside with Connelly last week and played well. It is uncertain who will start at the other inside spot in the 3-4 scheme. Rookie Tuzar Skipper or veteran Nate Stupar are possibilities.