Bills' retooled defense making big impression already in camp

Basham was selected 61st out of Wake Forest following a senior season in which he led the Demon Deacons with five sacks in just seven games, also missing time recovering from COVID-19. He finished his college career with 20 1/2 sacks, fourth most in school history.

Both also showed versatility in being able to play inside positions, something the Bills favor in creating mismatches against opposing linemen.

They'll be brought along gradually to join a line featuring Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison back at defensive end, and Lotulelei and Ed Oliver the projected starters in the middle. The Bills, who rely on rotating defensive linemen to stay fresh, also have a wealth of depth at the position with Obada, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler, A.J. Epenesa, Darryl Johnson and Justin Zimmer competing for roster spots.

Though encouraged, Frazier isn't prepared to assess his defense's potential or look ahead to the unit having a chance to prove itself with road games against Kansas City and Tennessee looming in mid-October.

"What we'll be like in October, it's hard for me to predict at this point," Frazier said. "Its' really about getting ready for the opener and then just progressing throughout the season."

NOTES: With TE Jacob Hollister day to day with a back injury, the Bills signed TE Bug Howard on Friday. He's an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina who split time with Denver and Jacksonville last season, but has yet to play an NFL game. ... CB Tre'Davious White, known for his fictional hockey goalie academy, was reminded how the NHL Buffalo Sabres are in need of goaltending after losing starter Linus Ullmark to free agency this week. "I've been getting a lot of stuff about it. I talked to Mr. Terry today and told him he could sign me to a two-way contract," White said, referring to Bills owner Terry Pegula, who also owns the Sabres.

