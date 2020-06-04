Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment

BUFFALO — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase "elite white people" in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday.

The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: "I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: "There's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not."

Fromm, selected in the fifth round of the draft in April, said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

"He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said," the Bills said in a released statement. "We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is black, addressed Fromm's comments and apology during his already scheduled Zoom call with reporters. He expects the Bills leadership group to reach out to the quarterback and hoped this can become a teachable moment.

"Jake seemed very sincere in his apology," Frazier said.