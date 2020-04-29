Bills sign son of former Dolphins linebacker

BUFFALO — Bryan Cox Jr. acknowledged his father enjoyed playing the villain when it came to antagonizing opponents, the Buffalo Bills in particular.

And yet, the defensive end hopes fans don’t judge him for the actions of Bryan Cox Sr., who never hid his dislike for Buffalo while playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s.

“Honestly, that happened so long ago, it has nothing to do with me,” Cox said during a video conference call after signing a one-year contract with Buffalo on Wednesday. “I feel like if I come in and produce, none of that matters. I feel like I’ll be embraced if I come in and do my thing, just playing ball.”

That might be easier said than done for the third-year player, given how his father was labeled Pubic Enemy No. 1 in Buffalo for most of his 12 NFL seasons, the first five with Miami.

There was the infamous two-middle-fingered salute to the crowd the elder Cox made toward fans exiting the tunnel and caught on live television before a game at Orchard Park, New York, in 1993. Cox told NBC his gesture was in response to batteries being thrown at him and racist letters sent to him by Bills fans.