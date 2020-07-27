Bills trim roster, one player placed on COVID-19 list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Buffalo Bills Monday released wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and offensive tackle Garrett McGhin as they trim their roster to the NFL maximum of 80.

The moves reduced the Bills’ roster to 86.

McCloud joined the Bills in 2018 as a sixth-round draft pick from Clemson. After the Bills waived him last August, he joined the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers released McCloud in October, and the Bills signed him to their practice squad. They signed him to a reserve/future contract last January.

In 10 games with the Bills, all in 2018, McCloud had five receptions for 36 yards. He also had two rushing attempts for four yards. Additionally, McCloud returned four punts for 20 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards. In six games with the Panthers, he returned 10 punts for 82 yards and eight kickoffs for 174 yards.

McGhin joined the Bills last year as an undrafted free agent from East Carolina. He spent four days last on August on their injured-reserve list before being released.

In November, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad, then promoted him to their active roster for two games before placing him on IR in December. The Panthers released McGhin last March and the Bills re-signed him in April.