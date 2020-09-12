Bills unveil new wrinkle in opening against Jets

Center Connor McGovern, right tackle George Fant and right guard Greg Van Roten were all signed in free agency, and left tackle Mekhi Becton was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. Left guard Alex Lewis is the only holdover, but he didn’t start right away.

MEMORIES

Allen is far more comfortable preparing for his second season-opening start than he was a year ago, when Buffalo overcame a 16-0 deficit in a 17-16 win at the Meadowlands.

Buffalo’s opening two drives ended with a fumble and Mosley returning an interception for a touchdown. Allen sealed the win with a 38-yard TD pass to Brown with 3 minutes left.

“I wouldn’t call it night and day, but I do feel really good about myself going into the game,” he said, emphasizing a need for a better start.

MEMORIES PART II

Sam Darnold, who like Allen was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, had a different take on last year's opener. The Jets combined for four first downs and 54 net yards on their final four possessions, and Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis a few days later.