Bills valued at $2.15 billion according to study

The value of the Buffalo Bills’ franchise now is $2.15 billion – continuing to climb along with that of every other NFL team, according to a new study by the sports business publication Sportico.com.
The Bills rank 30th of the 32 NFL teams, according to Sportico, based on 2019 revenues.
Forbes ranked the Bills’ 32nd among NFL teams a year ago, at $1.9 billion, based on 2018 revenues. Forbes has been the media leader in estimating NFL team valuations and produces its annual report in early September.
The Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 valued team, at $6.43 billion, according to Sportico, while the average NFL valuation is $3 billion. New England is No. 2 at $4.97 billion, and the Los Angeles Rams are No. 3 at $4.1 billion. Forbes had Dallas at $5.5 billion, the Patriots at $4.1 billion and the Rams at $3.8 billion a year ago.
At the low end of the league value spectrum, according to Sportico, are Cincinnati ($2.12 billion), Detroit ($2.14 billion), the Bills, Arizona ($2.22 billion) and Tennessee ($2.23 billion).
“The gulf between the have-more and have-less teams of the NFL is notable,” David Howard, dean emeritus of the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon, told Sportico.
Sportico, a new media outlet launched in June, estimates the Bills’ total revenue at $412 million. That includes $296 million in national revenue that is the same for every team and $116 million in locally generated revenue. Forbes estimated the Bills’ local revenue at about $115.2 million a year ago. Local revenue includes a portion of ticket sales and premium seating, along with advertising, corporate sponsorships, naming rights, merchandising and a portion of road-game revenue.
Many other factors go into team valuations. Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014. Carolina is the only other team sold since. It went for $2.23 billion in 2018. As Forbes wrote last year, the NFL made it easier in 2019 to finance team purchases. The league allows owners – as individuals – to borrow up to $150 million using ownership of team above 30% (the minimum amount required for a controlling owner) as collateral.
